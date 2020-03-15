Early voting encouraged, up 40 percent from 2016

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Governor J.B. Pritzker confirmed Sunday afternoon that elections will still take place this Tuesday, but early voting has been ongoing and encouraged as the COVID-19 Pandemic shuts down the nation.

Officials with Peoria Election Commission say early voting is up nearly 40% from the 2016 primaries. Mail-in voting is up 130% from those 2016 primaries.

Thomas Bride says it is past the deadline to do absentee or mail-in voting, but voters have until 7 p.m. on Monday to vote early. He says voting early has been the trend, but COVID-19 has definitely okayed a role in the uptick.

“I think there’s been some promotion of it with the COVID-19. But we’ve seen early voting growing through the years anyway, but I think there was a spike here at the end,” Bride said.

Bride also wants to ensure voters the commission is making sure polling places are as clean as possible and are sanitizing polling booths every 20-30 minutes.

Early voting for Monday, March 16th will take place at the Peoria Election Commission building at 4422 North Brandywine Dr. from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.