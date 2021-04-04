Early voting ends Monday, Election Day is Tuesday

PEORIA, Il. (WMBD) – In Peoria County, people will be able to cast an early ballot from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

The Peoria Election Commission Assistant Director said this year’s turnout so far is higher than 2019. She said it’s likely due to the competitive races which include the Peoria Mayoral race and four City Council races.

“We do have a contested mayoral race this time a round so that has a lot of people excited about the election so I really think it just depends on the race and what people are interested in so we do have a lot of interest in this race we also have a lot of contested races in the district council seats as well,” said Elizabeth Gannon.

Election day is Tuesday, April 6th. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.