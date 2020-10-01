Early voting suspended in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Early voting has been suspended in Bloomington after a glitch was reported.

The Bloomington Election Commission was made aware of the error by the State Board of Elections and is currently working to correct the error, according to a press release. Under the advise of the state board, the counsel has suspended early voting to prevent the glitch from compromising any ballots.

Update 6:44 p.m

On Thursday, the Bloomington Election Commission learned that the ballot left out two Circuit Court Judge retention questions. Chairperson Denise Williams The judges omitted were Jennifer Bauknecht and Matthew Fitton. Early voting at Grossinger Arena is suspended until the ballots are fixed.

The Bloomington Election Commission is working to resolve the issue and will post updates on the Commission’s website.

