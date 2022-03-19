PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Bluff Community Center in Peoria is getting Spring fever.

The center hosted its green fest for the first time to celebrate both St. Patrick’s Day and the start of spring.

The center’s executive director, Kari Jones, said the event helps neighbors get more familiar with each other and the resources the community offers.

Local organizations provided lawn care tips, gardening tips, and spring-cleaning supplies.

People also learned about ways to get their homes ready for Spring.

Coordinators said they’re hoping the event will bring the community back together after a long winter.

“So we know that there are challenges that are faced in the east bluff and the more we get neighbors together, working together, getting to know one another the more they’re going to look out for one another and for the neighborhood as a whole,” said Jones.

She said she wants people to come out to more events as the weather breaks.

To learn more about the center, visit their website.