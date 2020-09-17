East Bluff Community Center director retires, gym renamed in his honor

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Bluff Community honoring a well-known man who has poured more than 10 years of his life to the community.

A neighborhood drive-in ceremony took place this evening to honor the Community Center Director Jim Combs who’s now retiring. To his surprise, the gymnasium at the center will be renamed combs hall in his honor

“I think it has been a very melancholy experience, I’m very mellow about this because we’ve had…Ya know, we see alot of people but we work with very few. We work closely with people, we work in committees, we work in groups, and its just nice seeing these people because all of them I have experience with,” Combs said.

Karri Jones will take over as the new community center director.

