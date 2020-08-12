East Bluff Community Center Food Pantry holds Drive-by Drop off

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Bluff Community Center Food Pantry held a Drive-by Drop off for personal care items and cleaning supplies Wednesday.

Coordinator for the East Bluff Community center food pantry Willa Lucas said they hoped to gather supplies for people who are in desperate need of these items.

The items being collected include bath soap, laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving cream, feminine hygiene products, and all-purpose cleaners.

Lucas said the community members appreciate the help.

“The smile that comes on peoples faces when we ask, ‘can you use this,’ and their like, ‘whoa!’ excitement over a bottle of detergent,” Lucas said. “It does the heart good to see somebody fill a need that they have.”

The items collected will be distributed while supplies last during the food pantry from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the East Bluff Community Center.

