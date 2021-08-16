East Bluff Community Center makes Top 200 in the nation in efforts to win big grant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The East Bluff Community Center could win $25,000 for outreach work.

Now they’re one of the top 200 finalists competing for State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist Grant they need your help to win. The grant will give the top 40 organizations with the most vote money toward their respective causes.

“We submitted our cause to be for the east bluff community center that we want to be able to continue to renovate this hundred-year-old building this used to be a school that closed down so we have been slowly but surely transforming it into what our community wants and needs it to be,” said Jones.

The East Bluff Community Center has been chosen out of 2,000 applicants, and now the center is in its final stage: getting votes from the community.

The Executive Director, Kari Jones said it’s a need for Peoria’s East Bluff.

“Many agencies and programs have left the area and so the East Bluff Community Center we try to provide that gathering space for any agency or individual that wants to bring their services directly to the east bluff neighborhood,” said Jones.

Voting starts Wednesday August 18th and you can vote 10 times per day. For more information on where you can vote, click here.