PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– It is officially the first weekend of Summer and the East Bluff Community Center knows how to celebrate.

As part of its Rock the Block Summer Party, food, games, books, prizes, music, and more were available for all community members.

Executive Director of the East Bluff Community Center, Jenny Winne, believes events like this are important for comradery among members of the community.

“We’re trying to get all of our community involved,” she continued, “This has become a vibrant place in the community, and we just want to show our community that we are here to help, we have the resources.”

Throughout the gymnasium, vendor tables were lined up with various services offered. Including adult reading tutors, food banks, a book giveaway, and others.

Winne wants this to be an annual event, where the community can come together for summer fun while offering resources to improve their lives.

“We hope to have more vendors, as many as we can have. What we’re trying to do is make sure the first week of Summer will always be our kickoff in the Eastbluff.”