East Bluff Community Center to host art camp for kids

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Bluff Community Center is holding an art camp for kids ages 6-14.

Provided by the Peoria Art Guild, the camp takes place from July 26-30 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The kids are learning how to use clay, screen print t-shirts, and tie-dye fabrics. They will also contribute to art murals in the East Bluff neighborhood and be exposed to painting, sculpting, fiber arts, and music.

Nikki Wheeler, the education coordinator for the Peoria Art Guild said, “Art is really diverse, that it doesn’t have to be just limited to drawing and painting. There are tons of different media to express themselves.”

Registration costs $25 and kids can still sign up through this link. Scholarships are also provided for those who need them.

The Peoria Art Guild hosts different exhibits each month, and in August, the exhibit will be featuring an international artist from Uruguay, Marisa Benotti.