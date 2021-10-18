East Bluff Community Center’s Youth Boxing Program aims to save lives

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local boxing-mentoring program in Peoria’s East Bluff community is aiming to keep kids on the straight and narrow.

Knock-Out Kings Boxing is well into its second year at the East Bluff Community Center. The program’s founder, Robert Bell, said with learning to box comes hard work, dedication, and discipline. All things he wants to teach the next generation.

“It’s discipline. They’ll learn not to cheat themselves with boxing. You know how you want to take the easy way out, the shortcut, there are no shortcuts in boxing,” Bell said.

Bell, a former boxer and drug dealer, said he brought the program from Michigan to Peoria three years ago.

He says he’s noticed boxing is a good way to turn negative energy into positivity.

“I knew boxing saved a lot of kids’ lives, and it kind of changed my life too,” Bell said.

He also said with all the recent violence in the city involving the youth, boxing also offers kids an outlet for aggression and an alternative route to the streets.

“You have a lot of kids that don’t know what they want to do in life, and what I do is, I look for that kid and offer that kids to come to the boxing gym,” Bell said.

Bell said between 35 and 40 kids participate in the program, from as young as five years old. He said he puts them through the ringer exercising, training, building muscle, character, and champions.

One of the students, Bell’s 12-year-old grandson, just won a championship this past weekend.

“I feel proud of myself. This is what you can do instead of fighting in school, outside, and in the streets and stuff,” Bell said.

Bell said Knock-Out King Boxing trains girls, boys, kids, adults, and anyone who’d like to try. He said lessons take place Monday through Thursday and are optional on Fridays.