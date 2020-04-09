East Bluff Community food pantry receives donations, ready to feed families in need Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community activists are noticing people on the East Bluff need basic supplies, so neighbors are coming together to make sure families don’t go without food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a drive-thru food drive Wednesday, Center Volunteer Willa Lucas said more than 35 families donated food and basic supplies to the East Bluff Community Food Pantry to restock the shelves.

“I always tell me people we can’t meet all your needs but we can help you extended what resources you’ve got. And that’s our goal, to help people extend their resources.” East Bluff Community Center Volunteer, Willa Lucas

The pantry is open to the public every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The pantry is practicing social distancing by only allowing one family to enter the center at a time. Lucas said families are only allowed to “shop” at the East Bluff Community Center once a month.

If you missed Wednesday’s food drive, Lucas said you can mail your items to the center located at 512 E. Kansas, or simply drop them off. Items the center need is bread, meat, pasta, peanut butter, cereal, and toilet paper.

