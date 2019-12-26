East Bluff Community leaves no one behind on Christmas

PEORIA, Ill. — Volunteers around Peoria made sure East Bluff Community members did not spend Christmas alone.

Wednesday, neighbors attended the 4th Annual East Bluff Christmas Dinner.

East Bluff Community Center board member Evonne Fleming said over 60 people come out each year. She said this is a great way to bring everyone together.

“Just so people wouldn’t be alone on Christmas day and you have some who can’t afford a meal, so it’ll help them to be able to have a good meal a Christmas meal,” Fleming said.

For some, being alone during the holidays is hard.

“No one knows what anyone is going through and most of the time the Christmas season is the hardest for people,” Fleming added.

Those in charge did not want any recognition. They wanted to create a safe space for neighbors to fellowship.

“The true meaning of Christmas is not about what you receive it’s what you give, it’s all about giving,” Jessie McGown Jr. of Peoria said.