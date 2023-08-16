PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire to a detached garage at an East Bluff home caused $35,000 in damage but did not harm the nearby home.

That means the eight people who lived there — three adults and five kids — can return.

Peoria firefighters were called to 1012 E. Corrington Ave. shortly before 1:30 a.m. after someone reported the fire which was quickly put out.

All eight people had evacuated the house before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

A fire investigators determined the fire to be “unintentional.”