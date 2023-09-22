PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An East Bluff man is in jail Friday after being arrested on several charges while police were investigating four separate ShotSpotter alerts that indicated 26 rounds were fired within a short time.

Adrin Terrell, 34, wasn’t booked into the Peoria County Jail on any weapons offenses. Rather, he’s being held on counts of unlawful restraint, domestic battery and resisting police. He has yet to be formally charged; something that could happen later Friday.

According to the Peoria Police Department, officers went to the 700 block of East LaSalle Street after the gunfire detection system indicated seven rounds were fired. Within minutes, other alerts saying 10 rounds came from that block as well as one for seven rounds in the 700 block of East Nebraska Avenue and two more rounds from LaSalle Street.

Officers saw a vehicle fleeing the area when they arrived and gave chase. A man got out of the vehicle, which kept going. police said. After a brief brief, officers were able to catch the person, later identified as Terrell.

The vehicle was later found, abandoned in the 600 block of East Kansas Street. A police dog was brought in to search for more suspects with no results.