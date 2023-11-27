PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An East Bluff man has been identified as the city’s latest homicide.

In a Facebook post, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 50-year-old Deandre M. Blocker, Sr., was pronounced dead at his home at 10:58 p.m. Saturday.

A preliminary autopsy indicated he suffered several gunshot wounds and likely died instantly.

Harwood released no further information other than to say the case remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department. A departmental spokeswoman said there were no updates to the case.

Peoria police have previously said officers responded to two different alerts from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system that indicated four rounds were fired in the 600 block of East Frye Street shortly before 9:45 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man inside a house who had been shot, Sgt. Amy Dotson said over the weekend. Blocker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting please contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.