East Bluff neighbors looking to improve community in 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria neighborhood is looking forward to 2021 after not being able to meet in-person for the next year due to the pandemic.

Peoria’s East Bluff Community Neighborhood Association met Tuesday night to elect a new round of leadership. Treasurer of the organization Jessie McGown Jr. said it is looking for a new president and secretary.

McGown said while members haven’t met since last October, the association has still held the community garden and other events.

“It’s more to continue with the things we’ve been doing and we also want to bring in some and rejuvenate some of the other neighborhood associations so we can all come together and perform one big union here on the East Bluff,” McGown said.

McGown said he also aims to keep kids off the streets while staying active and hopes to get homeownership in the community back to previous levels.

“When I moved here, homeownership was at around 75%,” McGown said. “Renters are fine, but homeowners are more likely to take pride in their neighborhood because they got more stake in it.” “Basically, what we’re trying to do is get properties, fix them up and get them to low-income people so they can own their own homes.”

The neighborhood association works closely with resident police officer Jerry James Jr.

James Jr said it’s important for him to show his face at community events.

“My goal is to be active in everything as much as I can and so I can be acclimated and also have those resources for the residents of here as well,” James Jr said.

Both said they’re always willing to listen to anyone’s ideas and anyone can step up and make their voices heard.

