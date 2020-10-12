East Bluff neighbors treated to concerts on the porch

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The pandemic is prohibiting musicians from having large concerts, but a local band is bringing music to neighbors.

Sunday in the East Bluff, local musicians played music for the neighborhood from their front porch in their fifth and final concert of the fall.

This performance featured a guest performance from Brianna Thomas, a Peoria native who now lives and performs in New York.

Band leader David Hoffman said it was an honor to have Brianna perform and is grateful for the support the neighborhood showed throughout the fall.

“It’s great, neighbors come out, other people come out to hear it and I think the novelty of it appeals to people,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman was grateful for the donations, but their only goal was to share their music with the community. He hopes to make this an annual tradition.

