PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents facing eviction in Peoria’s East Bluff have been granted a brief reprieve.

3rd District Councilman Tim Riggenbach confirmed Friday morning that a 30-day extension has been worked out with Darwin Homes.

Darwin Homes sent eviction notices to dozens of month-to-month home renters in the East Bluff, telling them they must be out of their homes by the new year.

Renters said they were only given a month’s notice and needed more time to move out, especially around the holidays. They also haven’t been given a reason as to why they were being evicted.

This story will be updated when and if more information is received.