PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A girl was shot in the arm Tuesday evening on Peoria’s East Bluff, police said.

According to Semone Roth, a Peoria police spokeswoman, the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that just after 7 p.m., seven rounds had been fired in the 2300 block of North Delaware Street, which is near the intersection with East Arcadia Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the girl who had suffered non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and Roth said the matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.