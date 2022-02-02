East Galesburg home sustains damage after car crashes through wall

EAST GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Homeowners in East Galesburg got a big wake up call Wednesday morning.

According to Rhonda Hillyer, she and her husband who owns the home were notified about the crash at 12:35 a.m.

Hillyer stated the car crashed through a cement block wall and into a bedroom. No one was in the house at the time of the crash.

“We are very grateful no one was hurt. The car landed in the bedroom in the middle of the night. Homes can be rebuilt and stuff can be replaced, but people can’t. Please be smart when there is bad weather,” Hillyer stated.

According to Hillyer, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Galesburg Police, and the East Galesburg Fire department all responded to the crash.

We have reached out to the Knox County Sheriff’s office, and have not received any information about the driver or passengers of the vehicle, or if any changes have been pressed at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is available.