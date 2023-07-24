PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An East Moline man received a 260-month sentence for various drug and firearm charges.

A press release from the U.S. Department of Justice stated 29-year-old Marcus Dixon had been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Dixon was convicted in March before Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow. Evidence was presented by the government that in October 2019, Dixon fled from a car crash in Rock Island.

Officers found a photograph of Dixon in the car along with three loaded guns, several bags of crack cocaine, and marijuana. Dixon’s DNA was also found on the deployed airbag. He had been on supervised release for a prior felony.

In December 2019, Dixon’s probation officer obtained a search warrant for Dixon’s home. A gun storage box for a gun with the same serial number as the one in the crashed car. Dixon’s cell phone and a set of car keys led officers to another location in Silvis, Illinois where a white Audi used by Dixon was found.

Two vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana and two more guns were inside the Audi. Dixon’s fingerprints were on the bags of marijuana.

Dixon will serve three years of supervised release – the federal version of parole – when he is released. He must serve at least 85% of his prison sentence.

The case investigation was conducted by the Illinois State Police; the Rock Island Police Department; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Weir and Timothy Sullivan represented the government in the prosecution.