East Peoria a million dollars behind current year’s, a five-year plan could put them back on track

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dramatic increase in healthcare costs for city employees and worker compensation settlements creates an estimated $1.1 million deficit.

During Tuesday’s budget meeting, City of East Peoria Mayor John Kahl said there was an $800,000 jump in healthcare expenses and a $300,000 increase in worker compensation settlements. He said these expenses took a hit in the city’s capital budget.

“We need solid waste trucks, we need plow trucks, fire engines, police vehicles,” he said. “So that’s what you saw. We spread those needs out over a five year period. Having this plan in place will help us plan accordingly.”

The plan would fairly spread $17 million over a five-year period throughout all city departments. Kahl said council leaders will include the plan into the city’s budget and will make a decision on approval Mach 17.

Projections from recreational cannabis revenue were not discussed in the capital budget. The city won’t know how much it made off recreational cannabis until July 1st. Kahl said after revenue is generated, they will decide how to spend the money.