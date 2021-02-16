East Peoria adopts revitalization plan

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria voted to approve the adoption of the Housing Needs Assessment & Community Revitalization Plan Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The city initiated the planning process with a team from the Illinois Housing development Authority. Information surveyed from over 400 East Peoria residents and several public meetings was contributed to the plan.

The plan’s goal is to provide quality affordable housing. The Plan focuses on three areas: East Peoria Community High School, Richland, and the area around Kroger.

The plan hopes to update the conflicting zoning in the Richland area. The plan will also help provide opportunities to identify and rehabilitate existing affordable housing.

A slide from Housing Needs Assessment & Community Revitalization Plan PowerPoint.

East Peoria Commissioner Mark Hill said the city worked hard to gather good community input for the plan.

“It was definitely an effort, that was a lot of time spent, and it was a good study, that had a lot of demographics and a lot of good information in it, and recommendations,” Hill said.

More information on the plan is available on the City of East Peoria’s website.