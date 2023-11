EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The city of East Peoria is reminding residents that burning is banned for the Thanksgiving holiday.

An East Peoria news release states that from Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, no open burning will be allowed.

However, burning can resume on Nov. 28. Landscape material being burned should be dry to avoid excess smoke.

Open burning season goes until Nov. 30.

