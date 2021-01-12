East Peoria announces storm brush pickup

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City of East Peoria officials announced they will hold a special city-wide brush pickup Feb. 15-19.

The pickup is in response to the many downed tree limbs caused by ice and snow from early January.

The brush will be picked up on residents’ regularly scheduled trash collection days, and residents will not need to call to schedule the pickup.

For pickup, city officials are asking neighbors to keep these things in mind:

The pickup will be for brush only, logs will not be accepted.

Branches cannot exceed 3 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length.

The brush must be stacked with its ends facing the curb.

The brush pile must fit into an area no larger than four feet wide, four feet high, and eight feet long.

City officials said the pickup will be delayed to the week of Feb. 21 if a winter storm occurs the week of Feb. 15.