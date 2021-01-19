East Peoria appoints Rich Brodrick as Chief of Police

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria City Council appointed Rich Brodrick the Chief of East Peoria Police Tuesday.

Brodrick has been serving as the interim police chief since former police chief Steve Roegge resigned in October. Mayor John Kahl said Chief Brodrick was the first police chief they promoted from within the police department in 20 years.

Commissioner Michael Sutherland was happy with the appointment and said it was a good move for the police department.

“I think this is a good move for Rich, this is a good move for the police department, and this is a good move for the city of East Peoria,” Sutherland said.

David Horn was also appointed as Deputy Chief of Police. Wednesday will be their first official day as Chief and Deputy Chief.