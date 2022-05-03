EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria City Council approved the purchase of license plate cameras and appointed a new fire chief during its regular meeting Tuesday.

The council approved the proposal for the Flock Safty Automatic License Plate Reader Technology Project unanimously. According to city documents, the project will set up 15 cameras around East Peoria to help police with stolen vehicles and missing persons cases.

The initial cost of the program is $48,850, with a $40,000 annual fee. The initial costs will be covered by $500,000 of crime prevention funds provided by State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-46).

East Peoria Mayor John Kahl said the council will implement policies to guarantee residents’ privacy.

“With the policy, it spells out the guidelines for what that use, and what the collection of that data can be utilized for,” Kahl said. “I just want the public to know we protect constitutional rights and your privacy.”

Mayor John Kahl said he expects the cameras to be installed between late fall 2022 and early spring 2023.

The board also appointed Acting East Peoria Fire Chief Robert Zimmerman III to the office of Fire Chief.

Zimmerman has been the acting chief since late February, after former Fire Chief John Knappretired in early February. Zimmerman will be sworn in on May 9