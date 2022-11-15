EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Council approved a new fire station on Centennial Drive Tuesday.

The council approved the special use permit for the new station unanimously.

The new fire station will be built on land owned by Illinois Central College, which has offered a long-term lease to the city. Most of the cost of the station will be covered by grants.

A groundbreaking for the new fire station will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at 2001 Centennial Drive.

The council also approved a resolution to approve a second amendment to a development agreement with Flaherty & Collins, Inc. for a Downtown Mixed-Use Project.

The full meeting is available to watch on the East Peoria Facebook page.