EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The East Peoria Police Department arrested a man for alleged criminal sexual abuse on Tuesday.

An East Peoria police news release confirms that on Sept. 13, the 44-year-old female victim had allegedly given the suspect a ride in her car before being assaulted.

She described the suspect as a door-to-door solicitor for a solar company.

Detectives were able to use a citizen tip to interview and arrest 20-year-old Ezekiel Metcalfe of Morton. He has been charged with alleged criminal sexual abuse and was transported to Tazewell County Justice Center.