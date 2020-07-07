East Peoria asking for public’s input on Levee District community park

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Community Foundation is working on plans to build a community park in the Levee District.

The city is seeking the public’s opinion to help develop the plans for the park by asking them to complete an online survey.

Susan Portscheller, president of the foundation, said the park would be built in the open green space directly behind city hall and the Fondulac District Library between Richland and Washington Street.

She said she wanted the area to become a new attraction for both residents and visitors.

“Here in East Peoria, we’ve rebuilt these gorgeous buildings, but what we don’t have yet is the heart of East Peoria,” Portscheller said. “So this park will be the heart of downtown East Peoria.”

Portscheller said the foundation is hoping to build a splash pad and a water feature, tiered seating, potential sculpture locations, and a spot for local entertainment.

“We want the park to be family-friendly, to kind of embody the image of East Peoria going forward,” Portscheller said. “Green, growing, family-centered. So our challenge right now is just raising the money.”

She said the foundation already has about half of a million dollars set aside for the project and is hoping to raise about $1.5 million before they start building the park.

She said they’re in the process of raising the money while looking for corporate personal donors as well as state grants to help fund the park.

The survey is available at www.cityofeastpeoria.com, facebook.com/EPCityGovernment and twitter.com/EastPeoria.

