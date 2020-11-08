East Peoria Bass Pro Shops kick off Christmas celebrations

Local News

by: Liam Donahue

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bass Pro Shop started the Christmas celebrations early this year, by inviting Santa out to meet the kids.

The East Peoria store held a socially distant tailgate, where kids could see Santa Claus and Frosty the Snowman pass by.

The pair passed out treats, and brought a little holiday cheer.

Ilva McBrayer, the organizer of the event says this was a good way to kick off Bass Pro Shop’s holiday events.

“For this special night, it’s an opening night for us, tomorrow we start our photos with Santa, and this is a project we are really very proud of,” said McBrayer.

Starting tomorrow, the shop will offer a safe opportunity to take pictures with Santa. If you’re interested you can find the link here.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News