East Peoria Bass Pro Shops kick off Christmas celebrations

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bass Pro Shop started the Christmas celebrations early this year, by inviting Santa out to meet the kids.

The East Peoria store held a socially distant tailgate, where kids could see Santa Claus and Frosty the Snowman pass by.

The pair passed out treats, and brought a little holiday cheer.

Ilva McBrayer, the organizer of the event says this was a good way to kick off Bass Pro Shop’s holiday events.

“For this special night, it’s an opening night for us, tomorrow we start our photos with Santa, and this is a project we are really very proud of,” said McBrayer.

Starting tomorrow, the shop will offer a safe opportunity to take pictures with Santa. If you’re interested you can find the link here.

