East Peoria Bass Pro Shops donates fishing equipment to local non-profits and organizations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Bass Pro Shops is kicking off its Gone Fishing program. It’s designed to encourage kids and families to get outdoors.

As a part of the program, Wednesday, the East Peoria store donated fishing rods and reels to local non-profits and organizations.

Nationally, the outdoor retail company said it plans to give out more than 40,000 pieces of equipment.

The East Peoria location’s Promotions and Events Coordinator Ilva McBrayer says this is an event they look forward to each year.

“We are very proud to be able to help all these kids with all these rods that they may not be able to afford, all this equipment to practice with,” said McBrayer.

During the next two weekends (June 12-13 and 19-20), kids are invited to take part in free catch-and-release ponds, plus free crafts, and more at Bass Pro Shops.