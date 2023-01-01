EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria’s Boat Club held its annual polar plunge Sunday to raise money for local charities. With temperatures just below 50 degrees, hundreds of people came out for the event on Sunday.

Event coordinator Jeni Whitten said she was thrilled with the turnout and is already planning for next year’s plunge.

“I was very happy to see the turnout that we did have because we have not had it for two years. So we really didn’t know what to expect,” said Whitten.

Nick Reed has been doing the plunge for years and this year, his wife Devan decided this was the year to surprise him and join him in the frigid water.

“Nick’s been doing the plunge for quite a few years now, no matter how cold it is. So I surprised him today. I don’t know if I’ll be back next year, but he will be,” said Devan Reed.

The polar plunge raises money for local charities every year and this year the proceeds will be going to South Side Mission, Crittenton Centers, and the Bob Micheal VA Healthcare for Homeless Vets.



