EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Boat Club Polar Plunge is returning for its 20th year.

On Jan. 1, hundreds of brave souls will jump into the river at the East Peoria Boat Club to raise money for a good cause.

“It’s just a cold fresh start to the new year,” said Nicole Roberts, public relations director at East Peoria Boat Club.

It costs $30 to participate, with all proceeds benefitting the Spring Bay Fire and Rescue. Prancer the polar bear mascot will also be on hand to get everyone into the spirit.

Roberts said many participants opt for costumes. Awards will be given for the Best Dressed Individual and Best Dressed Group.

“There’s craziness, there will be people just to see all the crazy people. Some will be wearing costumes, some won’t be. Some won’t be wearing much at all. So its just a really fun day to come out and enjoy the brand new year,” said Roberts.

The event is open to the public. Community members are invited to enjoy food, drinks and music at the boat club, even if they don’t want to jump in the water.

This year’s goal is to raise $10,000. To date, the Polar Plunge has raised nearly $200,000 for local charities. You can register online or day of.

The jump is at 1 p.m., but doors open at 9 a.m.