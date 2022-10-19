EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley has released the identity of a body located in a wooded area near Colombia St. in East Peoria Monday.

According to a press release, the body was identified as 62-year-old Kevin Harlan of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Family members said he had been living in Tazewell County for an unknown amount of time.

Harland was reported missing on April 12 and was last seen in North Pekin on April 4.

The autopsy revealed no sign of foul play, and the cause of death is currently undetermined due to the condition of the body.

This investigation was handled by the East Peoria Police Department, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.