East Peoria business caught fire early Saturday morning

EAST PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria Fire Department crews responded to a building fire early Saturday morning in East Peoria.

At around 4:20 a.m. crews arrived at 212 SW Water for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered flames protruding up the side and roof of the business.

Fortunately, no one was found inside the building. The railroad had to be shut down due to laying large diameter hose across the railroad tracks.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, pending investigation.