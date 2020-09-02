East Peoria business celebrates 45 years

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Enercon Engineering in East Peoria is celebrating 45 years.

On Wednesday, current employees and founders celebrated with a ribbon-cutting. The business specializes in energy, defense, and engineering solutions.

“It’s not the technology that makes a business grow, it’s the integration of people that make a business grow, and that works for us,” said founder Edward Tangel.

Founders said a core belief of the company is to enjoy what you do, and the current president is continuing that mission.

“We want to integrate the people that work here that this is going to be going on for quite a while now. This sickness that’s going around is causing problems for us as far as deliveries are concerned, but we think we can get through it,” said Tangel.

In all it’s years, the company has delivered more than 44-thousand projects, and leaders hope to serve clients for years to come.

