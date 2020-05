EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Businesses in East Peoria received more guidance on reopening.

In a special meeting Tuesday night, the city council approved a new requirement for restaurants and bars. Liquor license holders will now be required to obtain a special outdoor service permit that has to happen in the next three days if they want to open up Friday.

Under the new terms businesses must make sure the tables comply with social distancing requirements and all employees working must wear masks.