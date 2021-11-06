East Peoria celebrates 90-year Veterans Day tradition Saturday

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Veterans Parade is a 90-year tradition for the community.

“We support our veterans and we also try to garner up community support, neighborhood support and also support patriotism,” said George Herrman, chairperson of the 2021 Veterans Parade.

Saturday, Nov. 6, veterans and supporters marched together down Washington St. near East Peoria City Hall.

“I think it’s the least we can do to thank our veterans,” said East Peoria Mayor John Kahl. “We appreciate what they’ve done for our country. Without them, we wouldn’t be a free country.”

Mayor Kahl said Veterans Day means a lot to him, considering his service in the military. However, he said the turnout was disappointing.

“I wish it was more,” he said, “but we appreciate anyone that comes out.”

Mayor Kahl led the parade in a military Humvee, repurposed for the Fon du Lac Police Department.

“This particular vehicle served two tours in Iraq and a tour in Afghanistan,” said Michael Johnson, Police Chief for the Fondulac Police Department.

Johnson said Veterans Day is an opportunity to show appreciation.

“We take [for granted] everything we have here,” he said. “And if you ask a veteran who has served in some of these areas around the world, you really come back with an appreciation of what we have.”