East Peoria Central Junior High School students help prepare Festival of Lights parade floats

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — With the Festival of Lights approaching organizers need all the help they can get.

On Thursday, 17 East Peoria Central Junior High School students put on their working hats and helped work on a float.

“We were taking off these clips that were holding the lights in place, we we’re taking off the old ones and putting new ones on,” 6th grader Morgan Binger said.

The help was part of a fundraiser the school started three years ago called the Help-A-Thon.

“It’s part-fundraiser for the school and part-community outreach to give back to the community that gives so much to us,” said 6th grade Social Studies Teacher Tom Stonebock.

Helping work on the floats made students feel accomplished and happy that organizers didn’t have to do everything on their own.

“I think they felt appreciated that we came out and helped so they didn’t have to do the whole thing by themselves,” 6th grader Marley Burbidge said.

As part of the Help-A-Thon, one-tenth of all the money that was fundraised will be donated to a charity of the kids choosing, they chose to donate to the Honor Flight.

The Parade of Lights is Nov. 16 and Winter Wonderland opens Nov. 22.