East Peoria changing the rules, effort to fix the Asian Carp issue

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, East Peoria City Council approved a first reading to change the current code that would permit limited fish processing operations, all within an enclosed building as a Special Use in M-1 zoning.

In addition, they approved a first reading that would allow Roy Sorce of Sorce Enterprises to receive a Special Use, allowing the company to process and freeze fish within an enclosed building on property located at 3201 N. Main St.

This is an effort to reduce the population of Asian Carp in the Illinois River, what city leaders are calling an invasive species.

The company will freeze, cut up, package and ship the fish to other locations out of the area. Sorce said it will be used as bait on the east coast and in Louisiana. Commissioners said the fish are dangerous, and they hope that this will make the company money while reducing the population of Asian Carp significantly.

It’s become one of those things where people they just don’t fish in the river anymore some people don’t even like to go boating on the river anymore, there’s stories about how boats or fish have flown into boats and hurt people. Commissioner Dan Decker, East Peoria City Council

The final vote will be made at the next council meeting.