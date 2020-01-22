East Peoria City council approves special use for NuMed, truck company

EAST PEORIA, Ill.– A local food distribution company will be able to get its craft growing license.

East Peoria City Council Tuesday approved special use for Source Enterprise. This will allow the company to grow and distribute recreational cannabis on the truck company’s property. The vote was 4-1, with Commissioner Michael Sutherland voting no.

“I’m not a fan of the government supporting pot sales. I don’t really mind it for the medical stuff. I really have a problem with it for reactional. I know too many people that have screwed up their lives and or dead, and it all started with pot,” Sutherland said.

Source Enterprise Owner and CEO Roy Source said since he got approval from the city, he can begin the state’s application process. If his business is one of the 40 applicants awarded a license by the state in July, it will strictly be a non-public access facility. He said and it will only sell to dispensaries.

“I can breathe much easier now that we have the approval from the city council and the support. We also visited all of our neighbors prior to this application just to make sure they were comfortable with what we doing. Nothing but support and positive reactions,” Source said.

Not only will the expansion help his business finically, but if awarded, Source said he will be able to provide more employment opportunities. He said he initially wants to bring 25 new hires on board.

“We looked at opportunities in pivoting our existing business into something that will help both the employees and community along with our business its self,” Sources said.

Council also approved special use to NuMed even though the dispensary began selling recreational marijuana Jan.1. Director of Planning and Community Development Ty Livingston said since the state awarded them the license last year, it allowed them to start selling at that location before the city could approve it.

This story will be updated.