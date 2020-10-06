East Peoria City Council hears Levee Park plans, discusses dispensary and rezoning

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday evening, leaders from the East Peoria Community Foundation will give commissioners an update on plans for the future Levee Park at a special meeting.

It’s the green space next to the Fondulac District Library and City Hall.

Foundation President Sue Portscheller says it’s a project that generations of East Peorians will benefit from.

“Our vision has always been to give the city a 2.5 million dollar community park right here in the center of our downtown,” said Portscheller.

Portscheller says people can already enjoy the first phase of the park: the reading garden next to the library. In the coming months, work will begin on the next phase.

“It looks like we are hoping to put a shovel in the ground in the spring and we want to just confirm our plan and make sure there are no surprises,” said Portscheller.

To complete the final phase, a splash pad, the group is working to raise $500,000 more.

“We’ve got some other opportunities for grants coming up in the coming year,” said Ty Livingston, director of Planning and Community Development in East Peoria.

During the council’s regular meeting, commissioners will see a proposal for a new dispensary location. Livingston says the petition was originally denied at another location.

“There were concerns about the previous location, available parking, and so that was a concern as far as the traffic flow,” said Livingston.

He believes the new suggested location on South Main Street is better suited.

“We had a public hearing on it (and) we did not have any concerns raised at that meeting, so it certainly looks like a better fit for the operation,” said Livingston.

On South Washington Road, rezoning would allow for a new development.

“The plan at this point is to look at rehabilitating the existing building and converting it to multifamily use,” said Livingston.

Livingston says it helps meet a growing need in the area.

“What we’ve seen through the work that we’ve done with the Illinois Housing Development Authority is that there is a strong demand for good affordable housing in East Peoria,” said Livingston.

The council meeting begins at 6 p.m.

