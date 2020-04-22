East Peoria city government battles $5.4 million budget deficit due to COVID-19

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– East Peoria’s City Government is looking at ways to combat a $5.4 million dollar budget deficit. City leaders said Tuesday night, the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for the loss in revenue citing the effects of the state’s stay-at-home order.

Commissioner Mark Hill said the board had to revisit it’s once approved budget to make hard choices and cuts.

The council looked at cutting overtime, absorbing open police positions, laying off deputy fire postions, halting capital improvement projects and more.

“We had to make some hard decisions and there’s no good way to get to the numbers that we’ve already lost and as we continue this shelter-at-home, we will be monitoring our situation,” said Mark Hill, Commissioner of Accounts & Finance. “These are hurtful changes that were a necessary evil of what we had to do.”

Mayor John Kahl saying these are uncharted waters.

“What we did is we backed out all the capital for the fiscal year of 202,” said Mayor Kahl. “We backed the debt out and then we took the budgets back to each individual department and asked for a 15% reduction on operating expenses to cover the revenue shortfall.”

The commissioners also talked about the downstate Illinois opening back up for business sometime soon.

Latest Headlines