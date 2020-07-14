East Peoria Community Foundation seeks public feedback on new community park

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Community Foundation (EPCF) said residents can complete an online survey to give their opinion on developing a community park in the heart of downtown East Peoria.

EPCF is calling it Levee Park, and they would like it to come with some extra features, such as a splash pad, tiered seating, a location for local entertainment, and tons of green space for events that already use the area.

EPCF President Sue Yoder Portscheller said Levee Park will be built directly behind the City Hall and the Fondulac District Library and will be an attraction for locals and visitors alike.

“In East Peoria, we’ve built these gorgeous buildings, but what is the heart of it all?” Portscheller asked. “This park will be the heart of downtown East Peoria. Levee Park will embody the iconic image of East Peoria going forward ̶ green, growing, and family-friendly.”

EPCF already completed the first part of the project, the Reading Garden at the east end of the green space bordering City Hall and the District Library. Levee Park would be the next phase of the project with about $500,000 in donations.

Portscheller said the foundation is looking for corporate and personal donors, as well as state grants to help fund the park. The foundation is building the park through donations and grants, not tax dollars, but the city owns and maintains the land.

The online survey is available on EPCF’s website.

