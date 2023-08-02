EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A building that has had minimal work done on it since 1950 is getting some much-needed renovation. The C-wing at East Peoria Community High School is getting new windows as well as a complete renovation of its family and consumer science labs.

The new labs will also feature wheelchair-friendly accommodations. The cost of the project is around $3 million and is financed through bonds. District 309 Superintendent Marjorie Greuter said the facility’s new look will lead to positive outcomes for students.

“The facility makes a difference when it comes to student achievement so having rooms that they can be proud of and rooms that reflect a more modern aesthetic is going to be something that will help with student achievement,” Greuter said.

Greuter said this is one of the many renovation projects that have taken place at the high school since she took over in 2017. One of the other projects that has taken place during her tenure was revamping the HVAC system. She says the project should be completed by the end of the first week of school. School starts back up for the high school on Aug. 16.