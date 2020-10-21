East Peoria Council appoints interim police chief; approves new guidelines for pot shops

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – There’s a new Police Chief in East Peoria, but he may not get to keep the position. Tuesday night the city’s council appointed Richard Brodrick as the interim.

Before being selected he served as the Deputy Chief.

He says he’s happy to get the promotion because hiring from within wasn’t always the norm in the department.

“It’s been about 20-years since we had someone from inside the department take the position,” said Brodrick. “I think it sends a message to all of our employees, that they can work their way up and get there. Looking down through the ranks, there is absolutely no reason why they can’t continue to go from inside.”

Last week former Chief Steve Roegge resigned after 20-months on the job, and prior to that, 31-years with the Peoria Police Department.

NEW CANNABIS DISPENSARY REQUIREMENTS:

New guidelines for cannabis dispensary’s in East Peoria.

Tuesday night the council approved an item forcing pot shops at least 2,500-feet from the nearest casino. Leaders says it’s in the cities best interest not to have these two businesses in close proximity.

“Gaming is controlled federally and marijuana is still illegal federally,” said Commissioner Mark Hill. “So that was a factor, at least in my mind, that cannabis is illegal federally and gaming is regulated federally.”

Prior to the vote, Hill says there was never a distance requirement in place.

