East Peoria Council approves 2021-2022 budget

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria City Council approved the proposed 2021-2022 budget Tuesday, April 6.

The council approved both the Annual Appropriation Ordinance and the Proposed Working Cash Budget for the fiscal year May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022.

Commissioner Seth Mingus said the city’s budget is doing much better in 2021.

“It is hard to believe that a year ago, we were talking about cuts that our department will make and overall cuts that the city will make,” Mingus said. “I know we are in a much better place than we were a year ago.”

East Peoria Mayor John Kahl said the budget is getting closer to what things were before COVID-19.

“What’s before you this evening is once again a balanced budget, it is not quite to the pre-COVID level, but it brings it up where we need to be,” Kahl said. “A lot of the things that we deferred last year, we are at the point where this budget includes that capital.”

Recycling services will also be included in the budget. Kahl said the cost to the city will be about $329,000.

The city will release information about what items can and cannot be recycled over the next month. Recycling will begin again on May 3.

The full East Peoria Council meeting is available to watch on Facebook. The next East Peoria council meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 20.