EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– It was a unanimous vote to approve a land purchase for a new hotel.

Ordinance 4758 was a motion to sell undeveloped land in the Riverfront Subdivision located west of the Bob Michel Bridge in East Peoria’s Camp Street TIF District.

The Frontier Hospitality Group will acquire the property for a new high-quality hotel under the flag of a national hotel chain.

The ordinance notes that Frontier Hospitality has previously constructed and maintained other hotels in East Peoria.