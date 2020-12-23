East Peoria council approves two measures before Christmas break

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria city leaders finished up some business before the holidays on Wednesday morning; city council approved two items pertaining to city accounts and finances.

East Peoria city council approving a grant Wednesday to help finish a year-long’s project to develop a levee park next to city hall. $500,000 approved by East Peoria council for use in developing levee park in a grant made possible from the Illinois Department of Economic Opportunity.

Commissioner Mark Hill presented the grant and said the $500,000 helps bring the project into its next phases after years of volunteers raising funds.

“They’ve been working diligently on fundraising for the remainder and this application from DCEO is specific to this park,” Hill said.

Council approved the measure five votes to zero and commissioners said it won’t use any taxpayer money. City Commissioner Dan Decker said he’s excited for the years-long project to be finished.

“I’m just happy it’s moving forward, it’s nice when you can receive money from the state, there’s no matching funds. It’s a great gift right at Christmas time,” Decker said.

Another item council voted to approve five to zero was a $17,136 purchase of LED lights to be used for the Festival of Lights. Hill said keeping the festival looking good helps make it a top attraction.

“We are low on our stranded lights, so this is a replenishment of much needed that will go into the 2021 season and possibly some new floats,” Hill said.

Hill said the supplier is offering the lights at a 25 percent discount and buying them now saves the city $6,100.

This special meeting is the last city council meeting before the new year. They will meet again at their normal Tuesday night time on Jan. 5.